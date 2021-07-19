Loading articles...

F.N.B.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 4:56 pm EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $101.4 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $332.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $307.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.1 million.

F.N.B. shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.91, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

The Associated Press

