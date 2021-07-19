Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Ayim, Hirayama named Canada's flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

TOKYO — Women’s basketball player Miranda Ayim and men’s rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian Press

