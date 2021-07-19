Loading articles...

City to give presentation on its vision for federal building

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 2:14 am EDT

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The city of Portsmouth is going to share its new vision for a federal building site with the National Park Service.

The city plans to give an online presentation of its “preliminary revised architectural plan” for the redevelopment of the McIntyre Federal Building property to park officials during the last week of July, Seacoastonline.com reported.

The city has been trying for years to gain control of the federal building property from the General Services Administration, which owns it. It has been working to acquire the property for free through the Historic Monument Program, which the National Park Service administers.

A previous City Council voted to approve the redevelopment plan proposed by the city’s private development partners, Redgate-Kane, but the current council rejected a draft ground lease with the developer. That led Redgate-Kane to sue the city in 2020, which is pending.

The city’s design plan includes a glass-covered outdoor area that would lead from a side of the federal building property up to a grand staircase.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:46 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 east of the Allen in the express one left lane is blocked with a crash, only a single right lane…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! Hot, hazy, humid and rather smoky again today for #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast on 680 NEWS…
Latest Weather
Read more