Federal government set to provide update on border restrictions today

The Trudeau government is set to provide an update on Canadian border restrictions on Monday afternoon.

Federal ministers will hold a news conference to announce updates to the current measures at 1:30 p.m. EST.

During a call with the country’s premiers last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is aiming to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada by mid-august.

He also said if the vaccination rate remains on its current trajectory, fully vaccinated travellers from around the globe could be allowed into the country by early September.

Pressure has been mounting on the federal government to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March of last year.

A coalition of frustrated legislators from across the U.S. Midwest passed a formal resolution last week asking the White House and Canada’s government to reopen the border to fully vaccinated travellers.

The current Canada-U.S. border restrictions are set to expire on Wednesday.

While Canada continues to see a low number new COVID-19 infections, many U.S. states are seeing a surge in cases sparked by the more transmissible Delta variant and lower vaccination rates.

Canada has now fully vaccinated a larger portion of its population than the U.S. Fifty-five per cent of Americans were at least partially vaccinated as of Friday, with 48 per cent fully vaccinated.

Canada’s vaccine rate is nearing 80 per cent among residents 12 and older, including more than half of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated.

As of two weeks ago, fully vaccinated international travellers returning to Canada are able to forego a 14-day quarantine upon re-entry, including the government-authorized hotel stay.

Canadians are currently still being urged to avoid any non-essential travel.