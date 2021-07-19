Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 28 passengers, injuring 40
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2021 1:32 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.
The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.
Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast.
Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.