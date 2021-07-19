Loading articles...

Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 28 passengers, injuring 40

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:46 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 east of the Allen in the express one left lane is blocked with a crash, only a single right lane…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 09:15 PM
Red sunsets in #Toronto. Here's the smoke forecast from 10am today to 10am Tuesday courtesy
Latest Weather
Read more