Ayim, Hirayama named Canada's flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 9:01 am EDT

Ayim, Hirayama named Canada's flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics. @TeamCanada/Twitter

Women’s basketball player Miranda Ayim and men’s rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The reveal of who would lead Canada into the Games was made this morning by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tokyo will be the third and final Games for Ayim, who made her Olympic debut at London 2012 and announced she would be retiring after Tokyo.

Ayim and the fourth-ranked women’s basketball team start their quest for Canada’s first ever medal in the sport next Monday.

Hirayama is the captain of Canada’s men’s rugby sevens team and helped the squad capture two gold medals and a silver at the last three Pan American Games.

