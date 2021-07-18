Toronto police investigate 2 separate Sunday night stabbings

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate stabbing incidents.

The first incident occurred outside of a bar in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area at around 7:26 p.m., police said.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of a fight between two men– and that a man had been stabbed.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. Police said he has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have one man in custody but are searching for one more suspect.

The suspect is described as male, short in height and had a beard. He was seen wearing a grey shirt with an unknown emblem on the left chest and blue jeans. He was also wearing a mask, police said.

Police investigate North York stabbing call

The second stabbing call was in North York at around 8:28 p.m.

Police said they were called to the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area, just north of Finch Avenue East, for a report of two men fighting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been stabbed.

EMS said they transported the victim to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

Police said they believe a suspect fled into the subway system.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.