Quebec ticket holder wins Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 3:44 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday night’s $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 21 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

