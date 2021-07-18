Police investigating death at Hamilton motel

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 10th homicide of 2021 after being called to the Red Rose Motel on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 9:45 a.m. and shortly thereafter, the major crimes unit was brought in to investigate the death of an adult male.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and Queenston Road is closed between Nash Road and Woodman Drive.

No further details are available at this time.