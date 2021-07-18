Loading articles...

Police investigating death at Hamilton motel

An undated file photo a Hamilton Police vehicle. TWITTER/@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 10th homicide of 2021 after being called to the Red Rose Motel on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 9:45 a.m. and shortly thereafter, the major crimes unit was brought in to investigate the death of an adult male.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and Queenston Road is closed between Nash Road and Woodman Drive.

No further details are available at this time.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Motorcycle collision: #Hwy401 EB express at Meadowvale Road, all express lanes closed, collectors are open. Rider taken to hos…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A total of five EF-2 tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon including the one that devastated commun…
Latest Weather
Read more