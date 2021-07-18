Loading articles...

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami, investigators said. The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald. “You can’t make this up.”

About 35 people were affected. Some were taken to hospitals for treatment, including the store manager, but officials were not sure how many or whether any had to be admitted. Bear mace is a strong irritant to a person’s eyes and respiratory system.

A portion of the mall was evacuated after the macing Saturday. The man believed responsible got away in a cab.

The suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once he is arrested, Valdes said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Motorcycle collision: #Hwy401 EB express at Meadowvale Road, all express lanes closed, collectors are open. Rider taken to hos…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A total of five EF-2 tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon including the one that devastated commun…
Latest Weather
Read more