Ontario confirms 177 new cases of COVID-19, total vaccinations top 18M

For the 10th straight day, the number of new COVID-19 infections remained below 200 as the province eclipsed another vaccine milestone.

Provincial officials confirmed 177 new cases on Sunday, a slight increase from the previous day when 176 new infections were reported.

Grey Bruce reported the highest number of new cases with 33 followed by Waterloo with 32. Toronto reported 22 new infections followed by 12 in Peel Region and five in York Region.

An additional six people died of COVID-related illness, bringing the provincial total up to 9,294.

The province administered just 134,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday as the total number of vaccines given topped 18 million across Ontario. The total number of individuals who have been fully vaccinated stands at more than 7.8 million.

A total of 14,805 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours as the positivity rate jumped to 1 per cent – the first time it has been at that level in almost two weeks.

Ontario is into the first weekend of its Step 3 reopening plan, allowing for more indoor activities including restaurant dining and gym use, while larger crowds are permitted for outdoor activities.

Masking and physical distancing rules, however, remain in place.

Social gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors while religious services and other ceremonies are allowed indoors with larger groups of people who are physically distanced.

Nightclubs and similar establishments are open to 25 per cent capacity. Crowd limits have expanded for retail stores and salons, which can offer services that require masks to be removed.

Spectators are permitted at sporting events, concert venues, cinemas and theatres, with larger limits on crowds for outdoor events.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, bingo halls and amusement parks are also open with larger crowd limits on outdoor attractions.