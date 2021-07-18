Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LAWMAKER-RESIGNATION CALLS

Gov. Walz, top Democrats call for lawmaker’s resignation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and top state Democratic lawmakers are calling on state Rep. John Thompson to resign following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past. The Star Tribune reports the four domestic assault cases included allegations that Thompson punched and choked women, sometimes in the presence of children. Neither Thompson nor his attorney could be reached for comment on Saturday. The first-term Black Democratic lawmaker has been in the spotlight since he was stopped by police while driving July 4. Thompson said he was being profiled by law enforcement.

SHOOTING DEATH

Man shot, killed after dispute in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire. Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting early Saturday morning near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, “believed to be in his 20s,” who had suffered a gunshot wound and was not breathing. Officer started CPR and tended to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. Police identified a 30-year-old suspect at the scene, arrested him and recovered a firearm.

HOUSE FIRE-DEATH

Man dies of injuries suffered in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 71-year-old man who was critically injured in a Minneapolis house fire earlier this month has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Howard Leroy Anderson, Jr. Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S. just after 10 p.m. on July 6 and found the man inside on the first floor, according to the city Fire Department. Firefighters carried him out and paramedics transported him to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died July 10 from his injuries.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota’s Hennepin County about $3.7 million. Documents released by the county Friday show the sheriff’s office spent about $3.2 million on employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse. After salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security, which cost more than $773,000. The sheriff’s office spent $18,000 for a drone to monitor “restricted airspace.” Costs for the Attorney General’s Office and the state courts were not immediately available. Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd and was sentenced in April to 22 1/2 years in prison.

DROUGHT-MINNESOTA

Deepening drought prompts Minnesota to step up response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials have stepped up their drought response as the state grows drier, which threatens water supplies, agriculture and more wildfires. The Department of Natural Resources says Minnesota has now reached the “warning phase” under the statewide drought plan. And the department expects another threshold for public water systems that draw from the Mississippi River will be tripped in the coming days. The DNR says it would take at least 3 to 5 five inches of rain spread over around two weeks to significantly alleviate the drought. But the forecast calls for below-normal rain and above-normal temperatures for the next couple weeks.

CHILD SHOT-MINNEAPOLIS

3-year-old boy critical after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot inside a home in north Minneapolis. Police spokesman John Elder says other people were in the house at the time of the Friday morning shooting. But details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Minneapolis police continue to investigate other shootings in recent months that have left children dead or wounded. In those cases the children were shot while playing outside, or riding in a car.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Body camera usage by police up significantly, survey says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new survey of law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota shows the use of body cameras has nearly doubled in the last five years, but for smaller police departments equipping officers with the technology is financially out of reach. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association surveyed its members to get a sense of how many agencies statewide are using body cameras or are considering using them. About two-thirds of law enforcement officials who responded to the survey cite “lack of funding” as one of the main reasons why their departments don’t have body cameras.

BOUNDARY WATERS-WILDFIRES

New restrictions in Boundary Waters due to Canadian fires

ELY, Minn. (AP) — The Forest Service has announced new temporary travel restrictions in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness over concerns that large wildfires burning in Canada could spread across the border. The new closures include travel, campsites and portages along and near Iron and Crooked lakes along the border north of Ely, as well as some smaller lakes north of Gun Lake. The new closures, which take effect Saturday and will remain in place for at least a week. Meanwhile, more than 150 firefighters continue to battle the Delta Lake fire east of Ely. It’s burning just outside the Boundary Waters and has consumed about 65 acres and was 5% contained.

