Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-MUSIC-FEST-DEATHS

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan. The deaths include three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer. They were attending the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway. Two more men were in critical condition from the same exposure. Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman. The cause and manner was unknown, although investigators were looking for a suspect. The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

PROSECUTOR-ASSAULT CASE

Disgraced ex-prosecutor gets probation, loses law license

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A former prosecutor has been placed on probation and must give up his law license. Brian Kolodziej had a romantic relationship with a woman while handling her sexual assault case in Isabella County. The woman says Kolodziej was a predator who used his position as an assistant attorney general to manipulate her. Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle says she wanted to give him a jail sentence but it would have been outside the sentencing guidelines. News of the relationship upset the conviction of Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student. He was allowed to reopen his case and plead no contest to a misdemeanor.

CONSERVATION OFFICER ASSAULTED

Grand Rapids man convicted in attack on conservation officer

BALDWIN, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids man has been convicted of kicking a state conservation officer in the head during an escape attempt after the officer arrested him following a northern Michigan car crash. A Lake County jury convicted 21-year-old Devinci Osiris Dumas of assault Friday in the March attack. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck was attacked March 20 after he arrested Dumas for having open intoxicants in a vehicle that had gone into a swamp. Dumas was handcuffed in the front passenger seat of the officer’s passenger truck when he got the seat belt off and began kicking Killingbeck in the head.

TORNADO RELIEF

Neighbors help neighbors by raising cash after Thumb tornado

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (AP) — Residents at the tip of Michigan’s Thumb have been passing the hat and helping each other recover from a June tornado that destroyed dozens of properties with its 120 mph winds. A recent fundraiser that included a silent raffle and cornhole tournament raised approximately $10,000. The money was given to the Lions Club in Port Austin, which will distribute it to people in need. Dozens of properties in Huron County were destroyed on June 26 by the tornado. Patrick Foogazi, who helped organize the fundraiser, says people dropped off checks, and the winner of a cornhole tournament even donated his winnings to the effort.

BANQUET HALL SHOOTING-DETROIT

Man charged in fatal shooting at Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in a drive-by shooting at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall that left another man dead and five people wounded. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Friday that Samuel Tipton was expected to be arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder and gun charges. Thirty-year-old Lorenzo Gains was shot about 2 a.m. Tuesday and later pronounced dead outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall. Three women _ ages 26 to 43 _ and two men, 43 and 46, were taken to hospitals with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

CYBERSECURITY GRANT-UNIVERSITY

Detroit Mercy gets grant to create cybersecurity institute

DETROIT (AP) — The Defense department has awarded a $1.12-million grant to the University of Detroit Mercy to establish a cybersecurity institute. The regional-based cybersecurity consortium will be led by the university and includes other academic institutions in southeastern Michigan. The University of Arizona will be a research partner. Officials at the University of Detroit Mercy say the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute will be designed to expand and enhance the cybersecurity engineering workforce through an applied curriculum. The institute also will build on existing relationships with the automotive industry and government partners to provide students with valuable real-world experience.

MICHIGAN FLOODING

‘When will this end?’: Detroit area hit again with flooding

DETROIT (AP) — Steady rain soaked the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents. Thousands had their basements wrecked by sewage during a tremendous storm three weeks ago. For some, the water is back. A downtown ramp to the Lodge Freeway was below water and closed, while sections of Interstate 94 in Detroit were also flooded for hours. The rain eased but evening, but forecasters say it could return after midnight. In the Detroit area, some highways that are below ground level are vulnerable in any long rain event and depend on pumps to remove water. The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster due to flood damage from late June.

WORKPLACE DEATH-MICHIGAN

Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company. Dearborn police say the man was pronounced dead at the former AK Steel facility following the fall which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday. Police add that foul play is not suspected, and Michigan’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation. A company spokeswoman says the worker was conducting a maintenance activity at the time he fell. The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit.

STATE BAR-CHALLENGE

Lawyer loses challenge to mandatory membership in group

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a policy that requires lawyers join the State Bar of Michigan. Lucille Taylor says the group’s use of her dues for advocacy activities violates her right to free speech, among other objections. But the appeals court says the U.S. Supreme Court has long held that mandatory membership as a condition of practicing law doesn’t violate constitutional protections. Taylor was chief counsel under Gov. John Engler and a top Republican lawyer in the Legislature. The appeals court affirmed a decision by federal Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids.

MARIJUANA SHOP DAMAGED-CRASH

Sheriff’s office: Crash pushes pot dispensary off foundation

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A marijuana shop in western Michigan has been pushed off its foundation after a Lexus sedan slammed into it. The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says a 26-year-old motorist failed to negotiate an intersection about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Holland Township, left the roadway and struck the building. Deputies said the Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary suffered significant damage. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and the motorist was not injured. Holland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

The Associated Press