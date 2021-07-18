Loading articles...

Man found with gunshot wounds near Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 5:48 pm EDT

A man was found with gunshot wounds in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road area on July 18, 2021. (BRENDAN O'MAHONY/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds near the lakefront Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road area at around 4:27 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said a man with “obvious signs of the trauma” was found lying on the ground in the vicinity.

Paramedics said the man has gunshot wounds and has been transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #EB401 at Keele collectors blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:01 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Confirmation from Environment 🇨🇦from storms on JULY 13! Two tornadoes and one downburst now confirmed @680NEWSweather…
Latest Weather
Read more