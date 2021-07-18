Man found with gunshot wounds near Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds near the lakefront Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road area at around 4:27 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said a man with “obvious signs of the trauma” was found lying on the ground in the vicinity.

Paramedics said the man has gunshot wounds and has been transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.