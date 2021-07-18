Loading articles...

Kansas authorities find 56 pounds of marijuana in search

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Kansas seized 89 marijuana plans and several bags of the drug during the recent search of a property northeast of El Dorado.

The Butler County Sheriff’s office said the 56 pounds of marijuana worth roughly $180,000 was seized during the search on Thursday as part of an investigation of a marijuana growing operation on the property.

No arrests were reported immediately after the search, but the sheriff’s office said charges are expected soon in the case.

The Associated Press

