Indiana Dunes collecting visitors' ideas for new services

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

CHESTERTON, Ind. — Officials at Indiana Dunes National Park want to hear from visitors as they develop a strategy to add services at the park, ranging from food or beverage sales to organized tours.

Two open houses are set for Thursday and Friday at the national park in northwestern Indiana.

In a statement, officials said they are working on a strategy for commercial services at the park.

The open houses are intended to hear from visitors about their experiences of the park and collect ideas about what people would like to see in the future.

Potential additions could include food and beverage retailers, bike or non-motorized boat rentals, horseback riding, fitness classes and guided tours. Officials said they’re open to suggestions from the public too.

An online comment period also is planned but details haven’t been announced yet.

The Associated Press

