Blue Jays announce seating plans, safety measures ahead of return to Rogers Centre

The Blue Jays are providing more detail about what fans can expect when they return to the Rogers Centre on July 30.

After nearly two years, the team received approval Friday from the federal government to play in Toronto under a National Interest Exemption — which will allow players to cross the border without being subject to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

For the first 10 home games from July 30 to August 8, 15,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium per game. Two-thirds of bowl tickets will be standard traditional seating and one-third will be physically distanced pods of up to four seats.

The ballpark manifest has been reconfigured and only the 100 and 200 level seats will be open for bowl seating. TD Executive Suites, TD Clubhouse and the Ticketmaster Lounge will also be open at limited capacity.

In addition, 250 frontline workers will be hosted in a complimentary seating section for each of the 10 games “to say thank you for the tremendous contributions to our community.”

Tickets for future homestands will be announced later, the team said in a release, “to ensure the latest health and safety protocols are in place.”

The following health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all fans attending the games:

  • Masks or face coverings are required at all times for fans two years of age and older, except when actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats or designated areas
  • Only mobile ticketing is available. The person who buys the tickets for a group needs to transfer individual tickets to each guest for gate entry and contact tracing (except for minors and those requiring accessibility support)
  • There will be COVID-19 symptom screening prior to entry
  • Only cashless payment is available throughout the ballpark, with new reverse ATMs available
  • Physical distancing markers have been placed at the gates, on the concourse, in the Jays Shop and other social spaces around the ballpark
  • The concession stands menus have been modified with pre-packaged items to avoid crowding and reduce touchpoints.
  • Increased cleaning and sanitization will be carried out, with hand sanitizer stations readily available throughout the ballpark

 

Tickets go on sale for the general public on July 22 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders for 2021 and 2022 will get access prior to that date.

