Arrest made after Cambridge mosque vandalized

Damage at a mosque in Cambridge. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada.

An arrest has been made four days after a Cambridge mosque was vandalized.

A 35-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges of breaking and entering, property damage over $5,000, and possession of stolen property. There was no mention of any hate crime-related charges being laid at this time.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada says the Baitul Kareem Mosque was severely vandalized on July 14 in what it called “an act of hate” that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in damage including the destruction of Islamic literature.

The muslim organization expressed it appreciation Sunday for the “diligent and swift investigation” by police.

“We’re overwhelmed by the outpour of love and support from Canadians across the country,” said National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, Mr. Lal Khan Malik. “Our mosques will always remain open to all members of the community as a symbol of peace.”

Waterloo police called the incident deeply disturbing and a senseless crime that resulted in significant destruction to the mosque.

“Places of worship are sacred, and this criminal act cannot and will not be tolerated in Waterloo Region,” Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin said at the time. “Rest assured, we are actively investigating, and committing appropriate resources to this investigation.”

