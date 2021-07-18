Loading articles...

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Last Updated Jul 18, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were among six people who were shot outside a party in Chicago and treated at hospitals for their injuries, police said.

Someone opened fire from an SUV on a group of people standing on a sidewalk late Saturday, news outlets reported.

The injured included a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the hand; two girls aged 13 and 14 who were shot in their lower backs; a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the lower back and grazed on her head; a 19-year-old woman who was wounded in the lower back; and a 25-year-old man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and was treated and released.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

