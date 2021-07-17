Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 17, 2021 9:34 am EDT
Health Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at the NHS service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Picture date: Monday July 5, 2021.
Britain’s health minister says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has tested positive with a rapid test and is self-isolating as he awaits the results of a more accurate PCR test.
“I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild,” said Javid who has had both shots of a vaccine.
Cases of the virus are surging in the U.K., driven by the highly infectious delta variant, despite a high level of vaccination.
Javid took over last month from Matt Hancock, who resigned after breaching social distancing rules. Hancock was ill with COVID-19 early in the pandemic last year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent several days in intensive care with the virus in April 2020.