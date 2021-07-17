Loading articles...

Seven people hospitalized after fire at Mississauga home

Last Updated Jul 17, 2021 at 10:49 am EDT

Mississauga fire managed to remove 12 people from this house fire on Laddie Crescent. No serious injuries reported. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Up to seven people were taken to hospital following a fire in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Laddie Crescent in the area of Derry Road East and Highway 427 around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they were met by heavy smoke coming out of the garage of the house.

Crews managed to help 12 people who were living at the home out safely, including several children.

Seven people, including four children, were taken to hospital as a precaution with non-critical injuries.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

