Queens DA: Television actor indicted in fatal shooting

Last Updated Jul 17, 2021 at 9:30 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Stokes had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. “We will not allow it to become the norm.”

He is due to appear in court Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press

