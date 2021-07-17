Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in last week

The province of Ontario is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Provincial officials confirmed 176 new infections on Saturday. While it is the ninth straight day of fewer than 200 new cases, it is the highest total reported since 179 last Saturday.

Three more people have died as a result of the virus, raising the provincial total to 9,288.

The province says 169,103 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday – the seventh straight day fewer than 200,000 doses were given. A total of more than 17.9 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Ontario entered Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Friday, which allows gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums and other venues to reopen for indoor service.

Dining inside restaurants is also allowed and nightclubs can reopen with capacity limits.

Social gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors are now permitted.