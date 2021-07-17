Loading articles...

One-year-old girl dies after 'fire pit incident' that injured family members

Last Updated Jul 17, 2021 at 5:57 pm EDT

Provincial police say a one-year-old girl has died days after an incident around a fire pit that left four other family members injured at their home in Bayham, Ont.

Investigators say the “fire incident” happened on Monday evening, and the tot died in hospital on Thursday.

A four-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl also suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.

A 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were badly hurt, but police did not classify their injuries as life-threatening.

Investigators did not provide an update on the condition of the survivors.

Police say the criminal investigation branch has taken over the probe, along with the coroner’s office.

Bayham is located about 60 kilometres southeast of London, Ont.

 

