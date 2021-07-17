Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $36 million Lotto max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 17, 2021 at 4:30 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $36 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 20 will be an estimated $43 million.

The Canadian Press

