N.S. Premier Rankin to visit lieutenant-governor this morning as election looms
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 17, 2021 6:55 am EDT
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin fields a question at Mount Saint Vincent University's Child Study Centre in Halifax on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The provincial and federal governments are pledging that in five years, child care in the province will cost an average of $10 per day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin appears set to launch a provincial election campaign this morning with a visit to the lieutenant-governor.
The premier’s office has announced Rankin will be visiting Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc at 9:45 local time, with a news conference to follow.
The visit, a required step in dissolving the legislature, comes after weeks of speculation in the province about a summer election.
Rankin was sworn in as Liberal premier less than five months ago, replacing Stephen McNeil.
The Liberals entered the fifth year of their current mandate in May and have been reduced to a minority in the legislature following resignations of members.
They hold 24 of the 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives led by Tim Houston with 17, the New Democrats under Gary Burrill with five, and there are three Independents and two vacancies.