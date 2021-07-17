Loading articles...

Health Canada issues advisory after spray-on sunscreen recall

Health Canada is advising Canadians to stop using several brands of spray-on sunscreen after the product was recalled by the American manufacturer.

Johnson & Johnson Inc. is recalling seven types of Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens due to “elevated levels of benzene.”

A list of the affected products can be found here.

“Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks,” says the advisory issued by Health Canada. “Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.”

Health Canada says anyone who has used the affected produces and has health concerns should consult a health care professional.

Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to contact Johnson & Johnson Inc., toll-free, 1-800-458-1673.

