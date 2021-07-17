Loading articles...

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being found unconscious in Montreal public pool

Last Updated Jul 17, 2021 at 12:06 pm EDT

MONTREAL — A 13-year-old boy was found dead early Saturday in what appears to be drowning at a Montreal public pool. 

An emergency call was placed around 4 a.m. indicating that a young person had been found unconscious at a pool in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. 

Montreal police arrived at the scene and pulled the teenager out of the water. 

The boy was taken to the hospital and considered to be in a critical state. 

His death was declared shortly after his arrival. 

The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 17, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 / Kipling - collision blocks 2 right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 AM
Rain breaking up this afternoon in spots but mainly through the north end of GTA. It is definitely an indoor day f…
Latest Weather
Read more