Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc class A down .250 35.750

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 2.060 432.690

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc down 1.540 30.200

Bank of America Corp down .920 37.910

Ambev S.A. ADS rep 1 common down .020 3.380

General Electric Co down .115 12.645

Ford Motor down .300 13.710

Carnival Corp paired stock down .920 21.030

SPDR Financial Sector down .445 36.175

iShares Silver Trust down .600 23.780

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

B2gold Corp down .265 3.975

Globalstar Inc up .005 1.455

Takung Art Co up .120 7.640

Eighteen forty seven Goedecker Inc.com up .235 3.255

Uranium Energy Corp down .110 2.020

iBio Inc up .041 1.351

Asensus Surgical Inc down .030 2.320

New Gold Inc down .090 1.640

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 3.430

Energy Fuels Inc down .320 4.670

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

TD Holdings Inc up .258 1.070

Exela Technologies up .101 3.401

Aehr Test Systems up .495 3.305

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .120 8.790

Apple Inc down 1.152 147.328

Verb Technology Company down .110 3.090

Cinedigm Corp down .120 1.370

ContextLogic Inc down .790 9.300

Atossa Therapeutics Inc down .897 4.723

Moderna Inc up 23.245 282.920

