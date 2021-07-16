Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc class A down .250 35.750
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 2.060 432.690
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc down 1.540 30.200
Bank of America Corp down .920 37.910
Ambev S.A. ADS rep 1 common down .020 3.380
General Electric Co down .115 12.645
Ford Motor down .300 13.710
Carnival Corp paired stock down .920 21.030
SPDR Financial Sector down .445 36.175
iShares Silver Trust down .600 23.780
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
B2gold Corp down .265 3.975
Globalstar Inc up .005 1.455
Takung Art Co up .120 7.640
Eighteen forty seven Goedecker Inc.com up .235 3.255
Uranium Energy Corp down .110 2.020
iBio Inc up .041 1.351
Asensus Surgical Inc down .030 2.320
New Gold Inc down .090 1.640
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 3.430
Energy Fuels Inc down .320 4.670
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
TD Holdings Inc up .258 1.070
Exela Technologies up .101 3.401
Aehr Test Systems up .495 3.305
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up .120 8.790
Apple Inc down 1.152 147.328
Verb Technology Company down .110 3.090
Cinedigm Corp down .120 1.370
ContextLogic Inc down .790 9.300
Atossa Therapeutics Inc down .897 4.723
Moderna Inc up 23.245 282.920
The Associated Press