Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July, 16 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

4. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

5. Daniel Sloss; $142,084; $37.14.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

9. Koe Wetzel; $116,680; $39.78.

10. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

11. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

12. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

13. Robert Earl Keen; $86,512; $59.75.

14. Old Crow Medicine Show; $85,531; $75.83.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,703; $32.74.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Indigo Girls; $80,322; $71.84.

18. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

19. Fitz And The Tantrums; $66,706; $60.48.

20. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

