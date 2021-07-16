Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, July 16, 2021
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 16, 2021 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 11:00 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
—
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 159 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.
The Ministry of Health says 158 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus with 112 people on a ventilator.
Ontario says more than 168,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report, for a total of more than 17.8 million doses in the province.
—
10:25 a.m.
Manitoba is starting to offer COVID-19 vaccine doses at provincial campgrounds and beaches.
Temporary pop-up clinics will be run on a rotating basis, beginning today in Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Asessippi Provincial Park.
The shots are available on a walk-in basis to anyone aged 12 and over who is not yet fully immunized.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.
The Canadian Press
