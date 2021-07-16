Loading articles...

Teen kills mother, wounds father in California stabbing

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother and seriously injuring his father in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, authorities said.

The teen stabbed his mother to death early Friday morning in the East Bay city of Fremont, police said. First responders found his father suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The boy was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away during a 30-minute search of the neighborhood after a resident called to report a teen covered in blood, police said.

Detectives are working to determine a potential motive.

The boy’s name is not being released because he is a minor. The parents’ names are not being made public until family notifications have been made.

The Associated Press

