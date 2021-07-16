Stocks edge lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street, dragged down by banks and technology stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 index is on track for its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains. Investors have been digesting another round of corporate earnings and are waiting to see what’s in store from companies next week. Banks, airlines and other major companies kicked off the latest round of results. The reports have been mostly solid, though Wall Street is still trying to gauge how corporations are faring during the recovery and how they might perform for the rest of the year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer says U.S. regulators have agreed to a “priority review” of whether its COVID-19 vaccine should be fully approved. More than 186 million doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) have been administered in the U.S. alone since December. Many more doses have gone to other countries that have authorized emergency use of the vaccine during the pandemic. Vaccines cleared for emergency use still must undergo the stringent full approval process, a step that might help persuade some people who aren’t yet immunized to roll up their sleeves. The Food and Drug Administration’s deadline of January is a formality. The decision could come far sooner given how closely the agency has been monitoring the vaccine’s widespread use.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s in no hurry to lift COVID-19 international travel restrictions, a day after President Joe Biden said he hoped to have an updated timeline for easing them. COVID-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients says vigilance is needed, “particularly about the spread of variants” and reopening will happen “when the medical folks and health experts believe it’s safe to do so.” Zients adds any decision about international travel will be guided by a review of coronavirus cases, vaccination rates and virus variants. European allies have chaffed at the restrictions, given in some places their vaccination and case rates are better than the U.S. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Biden on the matter yesterday during their Oval Office meeting.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos set a new monthly record for gross gambling revenue in June, winning more than $345 million from gamblers as pandemic fears eased somewhat and gamblers returned with their wallets. That figure was nearly four times as much as the nine casinos won last June, when they were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting next month, the year-to-year comparisons will become valid again as most casinos reopened on or near July 2, 2020. When sports betting money won by three racetracks is added to the equation, the June total rises to nearly $393 million. That easily surpassed the $278 the casinos and tracks won in June 2019, before the pandemic hit.

UNDATED (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 775,000 Ford Explorers because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall includes Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017 and approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America. Ford says it’s aware of six reports of injuries reportedly related to the issue in North America.

