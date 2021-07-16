Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent to record in May

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose for a third consecutive month to set a record in May, helped by rising food and machinery sales.

The agency says wholesale sales were up 0.5 per cent in May at $72.2 billion.

The increase came as four of the seven subsectors rose higher, led by a 2.7 per cent increase in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector.

Food industry sales gained 3.3 per cent to reach $11.4 billion, the highest level since March 2020.

Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose 0.5 per cent in May.

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales in May were 11.0 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level in February last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press