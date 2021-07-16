Loading articles...

Sheriff's office: Crash pushes pot dispensary off foundation

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A marijuana shop in western Michigan has been pushed off its foundation after a Lexus sedan slammed into it.

A 26-year-old motorist failed to negotiate an intersection about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Holland Township, left the roadway and struck the building, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

The Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary suffered significant damage, deputies said in a release.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and the motorist was not injured.

Holland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

The Associated Press

