Loading articles...

Several stabbed in downtown brawls: police

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 5:32 pm EDT

Police at the scene of a stabbing near Gould and Yonge streets on Friday, July 16, 2021. Douglas Boyd

Toronto police say three people have reportedly been stabbed in two separate downtown brawls that are related.

Police were first called to the Gould and Yonge streets area at around 3:15 p.m. for reports of people fighting.

Minutes later police were called to the Yonge and Gerrard, where the fight continued.

In the end, three people were injured, one seriously.

Police say two men who suffered minor lacerations were arrested.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 400 ramp to EB 401. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:28 PM
Rainfall warning in effect for: Niagara Falls - Welland - Southern Niagara Region St. Catharines - Grimsby - North…
Latest Weather
Read more