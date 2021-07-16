Several stabbed in downtown brawls: police

Toronto police say three people have reportedly been stabbed in two separate downtown brawls that are related.

Police were first called to the Gould and Yonge streets area at around 3:15 p.m. for reports of people fighting.

Minutes later police were called to the Yonge and Gerrard, where the fight continued.

In the end, three people were injured, one seriously.

Police say two men who suffered minor lacerations were arrested.