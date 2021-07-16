Loading articles...

Remains of third Canadian pulled from collapsed Miami condo building: Global Affairs

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

Global Affairs Canada says the body of a third Canadian citizen has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed near Miami in late June.

A spokesman for the department did not identify the latest victim, who is among four Canadians believed to have perished after the Champlain Towers South condominium building fell on June 24.

Global Affairs has said three separate Canadian families have been impacted by the collapse.

Spokesman Jason Kung says consular officials are assisting the family of the latest Canadian identified.

A second deceased Canadian was identified on July 10.

On July 5, the remains of former Montrealer Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, 66, and her Australian-born husband were recovered from the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: Cleanup continues on the 410 north of Queen after a transport tuck rollover. SB traffic is reduced to one l…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
Saturday Outlook
Latest Weather
Read more