Global Affairs Canada: Remains of 3rd Canadian found at site of collapsed condo in Florida

Global Affairs Canada confirms to 680 NEWS that the remains of a third Canadian have been found at the site of the condo collapse in surfside Florida.

Due to provisions in the privacy act the department is not confirming the identity of the Canadian, a spokesperson confirmed.

CBC reports it is 23-year-old Michelle Anna Pazos, who was visiting her father Miguel.

The remains of both the father and daughter were recovered last week but now her identity has been confirmed. Spokesman Jason Kung says consular officials are assisting the family of the latest Canadian identified.

Global Affairs has said three separate Canadian families have been impacted by the collapse.

There is still one more Canadian unaccounted for following the collapse that took place at the end of June. A second deceased Canadian was identified on July 10.

On July 5, the remains of former Montrealer Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, 66, and her Australian-born husband were recovered from the site.

As of Friday, 92 of 97 confirmed dead have now been identified as recovery efforts at the site near their end.

The cause of the collapse has not been officially determined, but there have been previous concerns about structural damage.

With files from 680 NEWS reporter Caryn Ceolin and The Canadian Press