CAMH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those with needle phobias, medical anxiety

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those who experience needle phobias and medical anxiety.

The clinic will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is available to anyone 12 years of age and older.

Those who attend the clinic will have extra time and support and the option to have a staff clinical sit with them while getting the vaccination. There will also be comfort items for distraction and the option to lay down.

CAMH has been running a COVID-19 vaccine clinic since the beginning of the vaccination campaign for the general public, focused on offering an option to people with mental illness, substance abuse issues and dementia.

Media Strategy Manager Hayley Chazan said they believe it’s important to provide these people with the opportunity to feel safe while getting their vaccine.

“In this case, we think we are uniquely positioned to support this population that might not be able to get access to a vaccine in a setting that best meets their needs.”

Chazan said they plan on hosting future needle phobia clinics and are treating this one as a pilot to help inform how they deliver the service moving forward. They have previously hosted special access clinics for adults with developmental disabilities.

Those who wish to attend can book an appointment online on the CAMH website.

Almost 80 per cent of eligible Ontario adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 58.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

