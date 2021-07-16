Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,985.54, down 198.18 points.)

The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down $1.77, or 1.37 per cent, to $127.54 on 9.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 2.97 per cent, to $26.47 on 5.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 5.33 per cent, to $4.26 on 5.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 18 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $23.98 on 4.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down 35 cents, or 6.54 per cent, to $5 on 4.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 4.31 per cent, to $10.22 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Brookfield Property Partners LP. (TSX:BPY.UN). Down 17 cents to $23.75. Brookfield Property Partners LP says unitholders have voted to approve a deal that will see Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquire the stake in the firm it does not already own and take the real estate firm private. The agreement was supported by 99.06 per cent of all the votes cast and 97.79 per cent of the votes cast by Brookfield Property Partners’ minority unitholders. Under the deal, unitholders have a choice of US$18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a Brookfield Asset Management class-A limited voting share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with limits for each category. Brookfield Property Partners owns or operates a wide variety of properties including office buildings, shopping malls and other properties across the world. The deal is still subject to certain other closing conditions, including a final court order. It is expected to close by the end of July.

Methanex Corp. (TSX:MX). Down 14 cents to $41.03. Methanex Corp. is raising its dividend after slashing its quarterly payment to shareholders last year at the start of the pandemic. The methanol producer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents US per share, up from 3.75 cents US per share. Before cutting its dividend last year as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet, the company had paid a quarterly dividend of 36 cents US per share. It says the new rate will apply to the dividend payable on Sept. 30, to holders of shares of record on Sept. 16. Vancouver-based Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press