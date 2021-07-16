Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

CONVERSION THERAPY

Minnesota governor restricts ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at banning so-called conversion therapy. But he says it’s just a start and called on the Legislature Thursday to make the ban permanent. Minnesota is now one of about 24 states that restrict mental health professionals from seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation. Eleven Minnesota cities already have bans, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth. The governor’s order empowers state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under age 18 are subjected to conversion therapy. The Minnesota Family Council calls the order “executive overreach” and an attack on the constitutional rights of patients, families and therapists.

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun. Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Dahlager of St. Cloud admitted Wednesday that he possessed two devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm into an unlawful fully automatic weapon. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing. Prosecutors say Dahlager is a self-proclaimed follower of the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. Court documents say he told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17.

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions. Walz asked Vilsack in a letter released Thursday to to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions. He said hay is going to be in short supply. Minnesota’s two U.S. senators and five representatives from rural districts sent a similar request. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 98% of Minnesota is now in a drought, with 52% of the state in a severe or extreme drought

White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has convened the first meeting of its community violence intervention collaborative, a group of mayors and administration officials that will share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence. The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime. Republicans are increasingly looking to use a nationwide increase in violent crime as a political cudgel against Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Mayors from Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Philadelphia were among the officials in attendance.

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — What’s in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot. For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild. Now some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic. At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them.

Survey shows: Growth continues in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests continued economic growth in the region, even as nonfarm jobs in most of those states remained below pre-pandemic levels. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index dropped to 65.6 in July from June’s 70.0. Any score above 50 suggests growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says federal labor statistics show nonfarm jobs across the region came in at 55,000 fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic began. But three states — Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota — reported nonfarm employment levels above pre-pandemic levels. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline have asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals of the project. The state Commerce Department, which was part of the earlier appeal, is not joining in the appeal this time. The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began last December. Meanwhile, opponents are demanding more transparency from state officials about a spill last week of drilling mud into a river that the pipeline will cross.

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Office of the Legislative Auditor says it found no evidence that the state of Minnesota overpaid two companies it hired to conduct COVID-19 saliva testing. Instead, the auditor’s report says, managed care organizations. acting on behalf of the state, scrutinized the claims submitted by the two companies and paid just a fraction of the amounts originally billed. The Minnesota Department of Health signed an emergency contract last November with Vault Medical Services and Infinity BiologiX. The auditor conducted the review in response to complaints of excessive billing. The companies have collected and processed millions of COVID-19 tests taken by Minnesotans.

