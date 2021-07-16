Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Kenyan president condemns murder of conservationist
by Tom Odula, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 16, 2021 3:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 3:30 am EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of conservationist Joannah Stutchbury, who was shot by unknown assailants Thursday.
Stutchbury, known for her efforts to conserve the Kiambu forest, was attacked at her home in Kiambu county, Kenyatta said in a statement Friday.
“For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment,” Kenyatta said.
Stutchbury’s murder is second of a conservationist in recent years.
In 2018, Esmond Bradley Martin, a Kenya-based American conservationist whose investigations of the elephant ivory and rhino horn trades were seen as critical in efforts to protect the threatened species, was found stabbed to death in his Nairobi home. His murder remains unresolved.