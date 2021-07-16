Loading articles...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield, Missouri; retired Adm. Michael Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

The Associated Press

