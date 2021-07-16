Family doctors want to come off the bench for the “last mile” of vaccinations

In today’s Big Story podcast, most vaccines in Canada are administered by family doctors, so when Covid-19 vaccinations began to receive approval late in 2020, those physicians got ready to roll up their sleeves and dive in. But the call never came. While a few pilot projects let a relative handful of doctor’s offices receiving doses, the vast majority of family physicians were left out.

And now that Canada’s vaccine uptake has plateaued and begun to decline, those doctors could be the key to reaching the holdouts. They want to leverage their relationships with patients to get results that mass clinics can’t. Will provincial governments let them into the game?

GUEST: Dr. Elizabeth Muggah, President, Ontario College of Family Physicians

