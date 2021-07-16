Dow Jones Averages

30 industrials 34846.07 down 140.95 or -0.40 per cent
20 transportation 14554.92 down 141.25 or -0.96 per cent
15 utilities 916.69 up 9.96 or 1.10 per cent
65 stocks 11464.37 down 40.39 or -0.35 per cent
Major Market Indexes
New York Stock Exchange 16419.17 down 79.89
NYSE MKT Exchange 2989.79 down 19.08
Nasdaq composite 14499.04 down 44.09
Standard and Poors 500 4345.92 down 14.11
Volume for unknown hour
Today Previous Session
NYSE 1,975,842,174 2,178,287,098
NYSE MKT 114,965,991 138,954,343
Nasdaq 2,255,776,571 2,574,074,979
NYSE – Market Did
Advanced 855 965
Declined 1606 1490
Unchanged 55 70
Total 2516 2525
New highs 84 67
New lows 23 26
NYSE MKT COMPOSITE – Market Did
Advanced 74 70
Declined 149 151
Unchanged 3 9
Total 226 230
New highs 2 4
New lows 4 6
Nasdaq – Market Did
Advanced 1251 1291
Declined 1998 1968
Unchanged 207 208
Total 3456 3467
New highs 47 35
New lows 71 159
