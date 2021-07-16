Loading articles...

Dow Jones Averages

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

30 industrials 34846.07 down 140.95 or -0.40 per cent

20 transportation 14554.92 down 141.25 or -0.96 per cent

15 utilities 916.69 up 9.96 or 1.10 per cent

65 stocks 11464.37 down 40.39 or -0.35 per cent

Major Market Indexes

New York Stock Exchange 16419.17 down 79.89

NYSE MKT Exchange 2989.79 down 19.08

Nasdaq composite 14499.04 down 44.09

Standard and Poors 500 4345.92 down 14.11

Volume for unknown hour

Today Previous Session

NYSE 1,975,842,174 2,178,287,098

NYSE MKT 114,965,991 138,954,343

Nasdaq 2,255,776,571 2,574,074,979

NYSE – Market Did

Advanced 855 965

Declined 1606 1490

Unchanged 55 70

Total 2516 2525

New highs 84 67

New lows 23 26

NYSE MKT COMPOSITE – Market Did

Advanced 74 70

Declined 149 151

Unchanged 3 9

Total 226 230

New highs 2 4

New lows 4 6

Nasdaq – Market Did

Advanced 1251 1291

Declined 1998 1968

Unchanged 207 208

Total 3456 3467

New highs 47 35

New lows 71 159

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
STALL: #FEBQEW approaching Nikola Tesla. Left lane blocked. #CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: More details from Environment 🇨🇦 re EF2 tornado in #Barrie
Latest Weather
Read more