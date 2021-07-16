Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Toronto Blue Jays get government approval to return to Canada

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 6:44 pm EDT

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they have received government approval to return to Canada.

The team says in a statement that it will begin playing its home games at Rogers Centre starting July 30.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

