Sources: Talks accelerating between Blue Jays, feds on return home

The Toronto Blue Jays hopes to play homes games at the Rogers Centre before the end of July could hinge on whether or not the federal government approves the move by the end of Friday.

Friday has been established as a soft deadline for health officials to grant an exemption for the team to make their return to Canada this month.

Sources tell 680 NEWS that talks have accelerated between the organization and the government but it remains unclear if the decision will come by the end of the day.

The Blue Jays publicly released their proposal to resume home games by July 30 earlier this week. To make the logistics work in time for that date, the team says they would need approval for a ‘National Interest Exemption’ by July 16.

Federal government sources tell Sportsnet’s Arash Madani that more time is “likely needed to get July 30 approvals.” But they say the move could still happen if the team is flexible on Friday’s self-imposed deadline.

Latest on Blue Jays hopes of a Toronto return, from Parliament Hill sources: *IF TFC plays this wknd, belief is July 30 could happen, with the caveat a big one: Jays must be flexible on today's self-imposed artificial "deadline." More time likely needed to get July 30 approvals pic.twitter.com/VzcuBTV7pF — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 16, 2021

If they do not get the go-ahead to return for the 10-game homestand on July 30, their next target is Aug. 20 for the start of a seven-game homestand.

“At that point things likely get pushed to Aug. 20,” says Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. “They could regroup and try to get the Blue Jays up here for some time in August and here for the stretch run.”

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo expressed optimism about the team’s return on Thursday, though no timeline was given.

“It’s trending in a very good direction at this point,” said Njoo.

He says there has been “a lot of good back-and-forth” between the organization and the government over the team’s application for the exemption.

“We’re looking at, I would say, last details. But at this point I would say there aren’t any showstoppers or anything that we really can’t continue to discuss and move forward on.”

“So I can’t give you a date in terms of when a possible decision would be made for the NIE or national interest exemption, but I would say that in terms of the discussions from a public health perspective, they’ve been going very well.”

Toronto FC announced Wednesday that it will return to BMO Field on Saturday to host Orlando City SC. While a quarantine exemption has not been granted to MLS, a statement from Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s office issued Wednesday said fully vaccinated athletes with work permits can enter the country without completing a 14-day quarantine.

A government official familiar with the talks between the Blue Jays and Ottawa told The Associated Press that the team wouldn’t find out by this weekend whether if they will get permission to play in Toronto.

The Blue Jay’s last game at the Rogers Centre was on Sept. 29, 2019.

With files from the Canadian and Associated Press