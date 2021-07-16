Loading articles...

ActiveTO road closures are back this weekend

Last Updated Jul 16, 2021 at 6:34 am EDT

Cyclists along Lake Shore Boulevard near the CNE grounds on June 12, 2020. As part of ActiveTO, the closed lanes provide space for runners and cyclists to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. GETTY IMAGES/Rene Johnston

Plenty of ActiveTO road closures to take advantage of in the city this weekend.

The following road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday:

ActiveTO road closures – July 17-28

  • Black Creek Drive (northbound lanes), Trethewey Drive to Lawrence Avenue West (Saturday, July 17 only)
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes), between British Columbia Drive and Stadium Road
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue, between Lawren Harris Square and Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Various roads within High Park.

 

The ActiveTO initiative was introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow for physical distancing by giving cyclists and pedestrians more space on roadways.

Closures will continue each weekend for the rest of the summer.

ActiveTO road closures – July 24-25

  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road
  • River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Various roads within High Park

 

ActiveTO road closures – July 31-August 1

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Various roads within High Park

 

