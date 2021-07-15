Loading articles...

Tucson fetes native daughter Linda Ronstadt on 75th birthday

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 8:44 pm EDT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired singer Linda Ronstadt is being feted by her hometown with her very own day.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero earlier this week officially proclaimed Thursday as Linda Ronstadt Day. It was the Grammy award winner’s 75th birthday.

Romero said in a Facebook post that Ronstadt had made “substantial contributions to varied musical genres” while sharing the Southwestern culture of her upbringing with the world.

Ronstadt was born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, to a musically inclined ranching family, and moved to Los Angeles in the mid-’60s to start her singing career. She found enormous success performing and recording a variety of styles including folk-rock, country, Latin, light opera and pop.

Ronstadt retired after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:49 PM
VEHICLE FIRE: SB HWY 427 approaching Rathburn in the express two left lanes are blocked off for an active vehicle f…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
[9:06pm] Special Weather Statement issued for #Toronto as storms move in
Latest Weather
Read more