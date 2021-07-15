Tornado warnings in place for parts of GTA, significant damage reported in Barrie

Environment Canada has placed York-Durham under a tornado warning as a potentially dangerous weather front moves through the GTA already causing damage in parts of Barrie and Innisfill.

Meteorologists say they are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado, leading to damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall all possible.

The warnings in place for York Region include Uxbridge, Beaverton, and Northern Durham Region.

Barrie tornado #barrie #tornado unsure of damage. Long swath of damage. Lots of roofs and a few major damages. pic.twitter.com/wWzCSD0UtI — Edward Loveless (@InquiringEd) July 15, 2021

Some callers into the 680 NEWS newsroom reported damage in Barrie with homes affected. There is currently no tornado warning in place for Barrie-Orillia-Midland.

Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm is located approximately seven kilometres southeast of Rankin in Renfrew County, moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Areas that could be impacted include Innisfil, Beaverton, Georgina, Sutton, Sibbald Point Provincial Park, Georgina Island, Sunset Beach, Pefferlaw, Ottawa River Provincial Park, Beachburg, Fort-Coulonge and Tancredia.

There is the risk of strong thunderstorms in Toronto and parts of Peel Region this evening.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” says Environment Canada.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”