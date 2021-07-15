Loading articles...

Tornado warnings in place for parts of GTA, significant damage reported in Barrie

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT

Severe storm damage in Barrie, Ontario. Adam Clarke

Environment Canada has placed York-Durham under a tornado warning as a potentially dangerous weather front moves through the GTA already causing damage in parts of Barrie and Innisfill.

Meteorologists say they are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado, leading to damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall all possible.

The warnings in place for York Region include Uxbridge, Beaverton, and Northern Durham Region.

Some callers into the 680 NEWS newsroom reported damage in Barrie with homes affected. There is currently no tornado warning in place for Barrie-Orillia-Midland.

Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm is located approximately seven kilometres southeast of Rankin in Renfrew County, moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Areas that could be impacted include Innisfil, Beaverton, Georgina, Sutton, Sibbald Point Provincial Park, Georgina Island, Sunset Beach, Pefferlaw, Ottawa River Provincial Park, Beachburg, Fort-Coulonge and Tancredia.

There is the risk of strong thunderstorms in Toronto and parts of Peel Region this evening.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” says Environment Canada.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

For the latest weather alerts and updates, tune into our broadcast live.
